HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $255.00

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.35), with a volume of 20535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.29).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley bought 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £4,975.02 ($6,544.36).

About HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

