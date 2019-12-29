HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66, approximately 891,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,253,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

HPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.