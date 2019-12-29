Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.57. Highway shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Highway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

