HNI (NYSE:HNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

Get HNI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. HNI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. HNI has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $42.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.30 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that HNI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HNI news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,159 shares of company stock worth $874,401 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HNI by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HNI by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HNI by 1,546.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 71,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HNI (HNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.