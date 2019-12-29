Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLI. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

HOLI traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,755. The company has a market cap of $989.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.