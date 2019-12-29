Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.31.

Home Depot stock opened at $219.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.70. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $168.21 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 104.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1,041.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after acquiring an additional 614,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

