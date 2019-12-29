Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Up 29.9% in December

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 493,800 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 28th total of 380,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

HMN opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 169.12%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $153,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,602 shares of company stock worth $965,248. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 7,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

