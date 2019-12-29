Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Hoya alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $96.33 on Friday. Hoya has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoya (HOCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.