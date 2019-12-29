HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) versus Southern Banc (NYSE:SRNN) Critical Contrast

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get HSBC alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HSBC and Southern Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 6 3 3 0 1.75 Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

HSBC currently has a consensus target price of $40.59, suggesting a potential upside of 4.08%. Given HSBC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HSBC is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Risk & Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HSBC and Southern Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $53.78 billion 2.94 $12.70 billion $3.15 12.38 Southern Banc $5.65 million 1.28 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 23.48% 6.65% 0.49% Southern Banc 8.12% 3.99% 0.47%

Summary

HSBC beats Southern Banc on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers in the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. As of January 14, 2019, the company operated approximately 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.