Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Humana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $18.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $371.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $372.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $322.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.22.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.