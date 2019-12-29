Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of HURC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. 14,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,711. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $259.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

