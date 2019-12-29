Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 328,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.10. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $91.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,971,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,191,000 after buying an additional 484,279 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,325,000 after buying an additional 477,293 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 177,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 150,665 shares during the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.