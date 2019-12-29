Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $320.50

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €320.50 ($372.67) and last traded at €320.50 ($372.67), with a volume of 1853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €312.00 ($362.79).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €291.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €254.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.91.

Hypoport Company Profile (ETR:HYQ)

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

