Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.13

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.13 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 132810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.34).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $762.38 million and a PE ratio of -114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Hyve Group’s payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

