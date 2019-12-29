IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 29. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.26.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

About IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

