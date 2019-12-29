IBERIABANK Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

IBERIABANK has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. IBERIABANK has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IBERIABANK to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

IBERIABANK stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $62.86 and a 12 month high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

