iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.75

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.75 and traded as high as $7.88. iCAD shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 8,241 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICAD shares. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.76.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. Analysts forecast that iCAD Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 411,648 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth $555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 118.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 48.8% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.