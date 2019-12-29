ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.34

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 45056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 193.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,854,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,673,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 1,744.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 28.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,354,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,399 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 297.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 3,154.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,616 shares during the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

