Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 717,900 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 661,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 234,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 82,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

