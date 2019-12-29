IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Short Interest Update

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of IEC Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Shares of IEC opened at $9.21 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.45.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.