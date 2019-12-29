IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.81

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.81 and last traded at $75.81, with a volume of 22974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IHS Markit by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.