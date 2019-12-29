IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.60

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $5.75. IKONICS shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 635 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

