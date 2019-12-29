iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $28.53.

