ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,242 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 81,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.