Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) saw strong trading volume on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,332,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,873,044 shares.The stock last traded at $21.67 and had previously closed at $21.67.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after buying an additional 404,670 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 250,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

