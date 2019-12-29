Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.69 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Compass Point downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after buying an additional 123,959 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. 197,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,258. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

