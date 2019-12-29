Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.69 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Compass Point downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after buying an additional 123,959 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. 197,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,258. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.