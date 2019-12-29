Ingredion Inc (INGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ingredion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 621,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

