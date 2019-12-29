Innova (INN) Market Capitalization Tops $40,836.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 59.1% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $40,836.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000118 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

