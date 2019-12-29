Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 5.9%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.34, approximately 1,480,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 991,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

INO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

The firm has a market cap of $355.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

