Insider Buying: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) COO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) COO Ralph Dr. Kern bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $12,360.00.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCLI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

