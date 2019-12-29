Insider Buying: Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Chairman Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Chairman James V. Continenza purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00.

KODK opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.35. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

