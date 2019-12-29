Insider Buying: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Jason Maceda purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,430.00.

GTIM opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.01.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $28.76 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTIM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.