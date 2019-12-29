Insider Buying: Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Buys 14,460 Shares of Stock

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 14,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $208,079.40.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Lovesac Co has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lovesac by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.