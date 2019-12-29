Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.95, for a total value of C$399,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,275.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$80.22 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of C$51.39 and a one year high of C$86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.97.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$901.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

