Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.39

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$140.39 and last traded at C$140.38, with a volume of 26636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFC. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$142.73.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.1199994 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.