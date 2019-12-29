Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,618 ($21.28).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 1,580 ($20.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,635 ($21.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,642 ($21.60) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,539.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 911 ($11.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,636.50 ($21.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

