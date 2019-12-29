International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $146.08

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.08 and traded as high as $171.20. International Personal Finance shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 94,204 shares traded.

IPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The stock has a market cap of $369.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

