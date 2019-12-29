International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will announce sales of $126.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.49 million. International Seaways reported sales of $100.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $369.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.65 million to $371.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $446.89 million, with estimates ranging from $423.74 million to $478.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 145,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $183,995 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 474,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 921.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

