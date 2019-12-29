Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Short Interest Update

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intersect ENT by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 381,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.78. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 34.19% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

