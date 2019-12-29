Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, 2,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

