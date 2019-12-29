Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.43

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.2472 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

