Investec (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $452.66

Shares of Investec plc (LON:INVP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $452.66 and traded as low as $446.00. Investec shares last traded at $448.50, with a volume of 834,992 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price (up from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of Investec in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 438.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.61. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Investec’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

Investec Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Hong Kong, India, Mauritius, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

