Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Shares of IRET stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRET shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.