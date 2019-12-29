Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $455.06 Million

Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will announce sales of $455.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.96 million to $476.00 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $432.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,731,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,656. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

