iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $206.69

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $206.69 and last traded at $205.45, with a volume of 2799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546,322 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,595.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 386,613 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,627,000 after acquiring an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,824 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

