ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.56

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $74.07, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get ITT alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

ITT announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.