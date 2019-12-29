Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Reaches $0.0021

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 10% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $162,119.00 and approximately $38,392.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,587,665 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

