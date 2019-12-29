Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Jernigan Capital has a payout ratio of 123.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Jernigan Capital to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.7%.

NYSE JCAP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.42. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

In related news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,985 shares of company stock valued at $197,624. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCAP. TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

