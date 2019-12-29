Jill Anne Arias Sells 1,825 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.68, for a total transaction of C$26,791.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,287,069.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.58 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.67 and a 12 month high of C$15.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.42.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

