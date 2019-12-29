JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.24

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $23.12. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 24,683 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

